As it happened: Bristol City 0-0 Preston North End
Preston North End travel to Bristol City in the Championship as they return to action following the international break.
We'll have all the build up and action throughout the afternoon so make sure to refresh the page (F5) so you don't miss a thing!
LIVE: Bristol City vs PNE
Last updated: Saturday, 11 September, 2021, 15:04
Preston North End taking patient approach over Tom Barkhuizen’s return
Frankie McAvoy says Preston North End are being guided by specialist advice in giving Tom Barkhuizen all the time he needs to return to fitness after Covid.
The winger has not played since the opening day of the season, returning a positive test in the week that followed.
Although he came back to Euxton on a phased return, as is the protocol after the virus, Barkhuizen has struggled.
He is asthmatic and that has slowed his recovery to a point where North End sent him to see a specialist.
Read the full story here.
Dozen despair
Bristol City have not won in their last 12 home league games, their last five league wins all coming away from home.
They have lost 10 and drawn two at Ashton Gate.
Four out of five
Nigel Pearson has won four out of five of his games against PNE, including each of his last four.
New boys on the block
There are two new players that could feature in the matchday squad this afternoon - Ali McCann and Josh Murphy.
McCann comes in fully match fit and Murphy had 45 minutes for the reserve side so could be an option off the bench.
Winless in two
After winning five in a row at Ashton Gate, across five seasons, North End have not won in their last two visits to Bristol.
Team News
PNE Starting XI: Rudd, Storey, Bauer, Hughes, van den Berg, Ledson, Whiteman, Johnson, Earl, Maguire, Riis.
PNE Subs: Rudd, Lindsay, Cunningham, Browne, Potts, McCann, Murphy.
Bristol City line up
Unchanged
If it isn’t broke, don’t fix it. Frankie McAvoy has stayed with the side that beat Swansea City 3-1 at Deepdale.
New signings Ali McCann and Josh Murphy are both involved from the bench.
Unchanged
If it isn’t broke, don’t fix it. Frankie McAvoy has stayed with the side that beat Swansea City 3-1 at Deepdale.
New signings Ali McCann and Josh Murphy are both involved from the bench.