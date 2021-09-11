As it happened: Bristol City 0-0 Preston North End

Frankie McAvoy says Preston North End are being guided by specialist advice in giving Tom Barkhuizen all the time he needs to return to fitness after Covid.

The winger has not played since the opening day of the season, returning a positive test in the week that followed.

Although he came back to Euxton on a phased return, as is the protocol after the virus, Barkhuizen has struggled.

He is asthmatic and that has slowed his recovery to a point where North End sent him to see a specialist.