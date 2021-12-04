As it happened: Blackburn Rovers 1-0 Preston North End
Preston North End make the short trip to Blackburn Rovers for a Lancashire Derby in the Championship, 3pm.
We'll have all the build up and action throughout the afternoon so make sure to refresh the page (F5) so you don't miss a thing.
LIVE: Blackburn vs PNE
Last updated: Saturday, 04 December, 2021, 16:53
Full Time: Blackburn 1-0 PNE
North End narrowly lose out to a Ben Brereton Diaz goal.
PNE had the better of the game in the first half and Ched Evans’ close range effort from a well worked corner was their best chance of it.
Rovers stepped it up in the second half and a cross from Reda Khadra was glanced into the far post by Brereton Diaz.
North End fought to try and find a way back into the gane but the home side held out.
Five more minutes
There will be five more minutes added onto the end of the second half.
Iversen makes an important save
Brereton Diaz gets in down the left side and looks to find the far corner but Iversen palms the ball away, Earl’s clearance is as far as Travis but his effort is off target.
Rovers sub
Joe Rothwell is replaced by Tayo Edun.
Evans booked
Ched Evans is booked for his protests after Earl’s cross strikes a hand but the referee waves away appeals.
Matthew Olosunde is replaced by Ryan Ledson - Alan Browne will fill in at right back.
Change of shape
PNE have switched to a 4-3-3 now, with Sinclair to the left and Emil Riis to the right of Ched Evans.
Double PNE sub
Daniel Johnson and Scott Sinclair take the place of Greg Cunningham and Ali McCann.
Rovers sub
Reda Khadra is replaced by Tyrhys Dolan.
Travis booked
Travis is booked for delaying the restart.