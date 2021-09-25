As it happened: Birmingham City 0 Preston North End 0

Preston North End fought out a goalless draw with Birmingham City at St Andrew's.

By Dave Seddon
Saturday, 25th September 2021, 1:46 pm
Updated Saturday, 25th September 2021, 5:30 pm
Josh Earl in action for Preston North End against Birmingham City at St Andrew's

It was a fourth league draw on the bounce for the Lilywhites.

Here we look back on the action in the West Midlands.

LIVE: Birmingham vs PNE

Last updated: Saturday, 25 September, 2021, 16:54

FT: Birmingham CIty 0 PNE 0

It’s all over at St Andrew’s. Not a classic by any stretch of the imagination. Fourth league draw on the bounce for PNE

Saturday, 25 September, 2021, 16:47

Last PNE sub

Brad Potts replaces Daniel Johnson in the 88th minute

Saturday, 25 September, 2021, 16:29

Double change

PNE subs: Murphy and McCann for Maguire and Whiteman.

Saturday, 25 September, 2021, 16:21

Booking for PNE

Storey booked for going through the back of Sunjic

Saturday, 25 September, 2021, 16:09

Big let off for PNE

Whiteman clears off the line from Hughes after the ball had bounced off him, then Colin’s shot parried by Iversen.

Saturday, 25 September, 2021, 16:07

Corner after corner.....

PNE have forced three corners in first two minutes of the second half. Didn’t come to anything though.

Saturday, 25 September, 2021, 16:05

Second half up and running......

We’re under way at St Andrew’s again

Saturday, 25 September, 2021, 15:48

Half-time 0-0

Goalless here at the break. Frantic first 15 minutes but game settled down after that.

Saturday, 25 September, 2021, 15:40

Yellow card

Pat Bauer booked for a foul on Hogan

Saturday, 25 September, 2021, 15:36

Riis chance......

Sepp’s pass plays in Riis on the angle to the right of goal, his shot is blocked by the keeper’s legs.

