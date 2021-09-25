As it happened: Birmingham City 0 Preston North End 0
Preston North End fought out a goalless draw with Birmingham City at St Andrew's.
It was a fourth league draw on the bounce for the Lilywhites.
Here we look back on the action in the West Midlands.
FT: Birmingham CIty 0 PNE 0
It’s all over at St Andrew’s. Not a classic by any stretch of the imagination. Fourth league draw on the bounce for PNE
Last PNE sub
Brad Potts replaces Daniel Johnson in the 88th minute
Double change
PNE subs: Murphy and McCann for Maguire and Whiteman.
Booking for PNE
Storey booked for going through the back of Sunjic
Big let off for PNE
Whiteman clears off the line from Hughes after the ball had bounced off him, then Colin’s shot parried by Iversen.
Corner after corner.....
PNE have forced three corners in first two minutes of the second half. Didn’t come to anything though.
Second half up and running......
We’re under way at St Andrew’s again
Half-time 0-0
Goalless here at the break. Frantic first 15 minutes but game settled down after that.
Yellow card
Pat Bauer booked for a foul on Hogan
Riis chance......
Sepp’s pass plays in Riis on the angle to the right of goal, his shot is blocked by the keeper’s legs.