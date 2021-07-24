As it happened: Accrington Stanley 1-1 Preston North End
Preston North End travel to Accrington Stanley for their fifth pre-season game of 2021/22.
LIVE: Accrington Stanley vs PNE
Saturday, 24 July, 2021
A day for the fans!
Fans are back at a football ground, there is a fan zone, pay on the day - it should be an afternoon to enjoy for PNE!
Team News
PNE Starting XI: Rudd, Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, Barkhuizen, Ledson, Whiteman, Browne, Cunningham, Riis, Maguire.
The skipper is back!
Alan Browne is back for the first time in pre-season, starting in the heart of midfield alongside Ledson and Whiteman. A formidable trio.
Full team sheet
A trialist on the pitch for PNE
North End’s trialist is out warming up with the players - for the rumours going around, it’s not Wilfried Bony.
Subs take their place
Today’s subs have their place in the stand turned extended subs bench, Frankie McAvoy will now be giving his final words before the starting team emerge and we can get going at the Wham!
Kick off!
Accrington get the game underway!
Mirror match
Both sides have set up in a 3-5-2 formation for today’s game.
Stanley corner
Charles is halted by Storey down the left channel.
Hughes does well to nod the ball away.
Ledson free kick saved
Ryan Ledson attempts a free kick from a tight angle after Cunningham was brought down but it’s tipped over the bar.
PNE corner
Ledson’s cross is deflected behind.
Bishop shoots wide
Bishop drags an effort wide of the near post.
Butcher shot saved
Butcher gets onto a loose ball from midfield and drives the ball low at Rudd who saves comfortably.
Ledson booked
Ryan Ledson is booked for a high challenge on Joe Pritchard.
Barkhuizen blazes over
North End play some nice football to work their way into the Accrington box but Barkhuizen blazes over on his left foot in the end.