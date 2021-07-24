As it happened: Accrington Stanley 1-1 Preston North End

Preston North End travel to Accrington Stanley for their fifth pre-season game of 2021/22.

By Tom Sandells
Saturday, 24th July 2021, 2:00 pm
Updated Saturday, 24th July 2021, 4:57 pm
Accrington Stanley's Wham Stadium.

We'll have all the build up and action throughout the afternoon so make sure to refresh the page (F5) so you don't miss a thing!

LIVE: Accrington Stanley vs PNE

Last updated: Saturday, 24 July, 2021, 15:29

Saturday, 24 July, 2021, 13:42

A day for the fans!

Fans are back at a football ground, there is a fan zone, pay on the day - it should be an afternoon to enjoy for PNE!

Saturday, 24 July, 2021, 14:07

Team News

PNE Starting XI: Rudd, Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, Barkhuizen, Ledson, Whiteman, Browne, Cunningham, Riis, Maguire.

Saturday, 24 July, 2021, 14:09

The skipper is back!

Alan Browne is back for the first time in pre-season, starting in the heart of midfield alongside Ledson and Whiteman. A formidable trio.

Saturday, 24 July, 2021, 14:10

Full team sheet

Saturday, 24 July, 2021, 14:24

A trialist on the pitch for PNE

North End’s trialist is out warming up with the players - for the rumours going around, it’s not Wilfried Bony.

Saturday, 24 July, 2021, 14:52

Subs take their place

Today’s subs have their place in the stand turned extended subs bench, Frankie McAvoy will now be giving his final words before the starting team emerge and we can get going at the Wham!

Saturday, 24 July, 2021, 14:59

Kick off!

Accrington get the game underway!

Saturday, 24 July, 2021, 15:02

Mirror match

Both sides have set up in a 3-5-2 formation for today’s game.

Saturday, 24 July, 2021, 15:07

Stanley corner

Charles is halted by Storey down the left channel.

Hughes does well to nod the ball away.

Saturday, 24 July, 2021, 15:11

Ledson free kick saved

Ryan Ledson attempts a free kick from a tight angle after Cunningham was brought down but it’s tipped over the bar.

Saturday, 24 July, 2021, 15:12

PNE corner

Ledson’s cross is deflected behind.

Saturday, 24 July, 2021, 15:16

Bishop shoots wide

Bishop drags an effort wide of the near post.

Saturday, 24 July, 2021, 15:20

Butcher shot saved

Butcher gets onto a loose ball from midfield and drives the ball low at Rudd who saves comfortably.

Saturday, 24 July, 2021, 15:23

Ledson booked

Ryan Ledson is booked for a high challenge on Joe Pritchard.

Saturday, 24 July, 2021, 15:29

Barkhuizen blazes over

North End play some nice football to work their way into the Accrington box but Barkhuizen blazes over on his left foot in the end.

