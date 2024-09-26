Mikel Arteta watches on | AFP via Getty Images

PNE have drawn Arsenal in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup

It’s not even necessarily about winning, which may sound a touch bizarre. But in reality, that is going to be a huge ask for Preston North End this time next month, when they host Arsenal in the Carabao Cup. The Gunners have become a formidable force under Mikel Arteta over the last few years - reaching a level where they can genuinely rival and push the seemingly unstoppable Manchester City machine. So, PNE and boss Paul Heckingbottom will be under no illusions as to the size of task in store.

Cup draws are exciting, but not particularly enjoyable things. Nerves jangle; people are looking for different things to come out of the hat. Ball number 14 following nine will have been a celebration for some; a sigh for others. Over the last decade, the Lilywhites have welcomed the big boys to town on several occasions, but none have slipped up: Manchester United, Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur. On the one shiny away trip, to Chelsea last year, Preston were seen off 4-0.

So, perhaps there have simply been one too many of those memories, for some supporters to still get properly up for these contests. Stoke City or Sheffield Wednesday, home or away, a more ‘beatable’ top flight team on home soil, or a venture to a new ground, may all have appealed more. But, when the Deepdale lights are shining bright under the dark sky and kick off between Preston and Arsenal approaches on that October evening, the buzz should kick in.

One thing we should expect from this North End on the night - which was missing in some of those aforementioned ties - is an aggressive approach to the game. There will be many, many Arsenal strengths for Heckingbottom to factor in and attempt to limit, but you can bet the overriding aim will be to have a proper go at this. As seen against Fulham, that does not mean playing reckless, naive football. But it does mean showing courage and composure, bravery and bite - within an organised structure.

Preston will be keen to get some Championship wins under their belt before the Arsenal clash comes along, but the Lilywhites feel in a decent place at the moment - and this is an occasion to welcome, not fear or resent. Scott Laird against United and Callum Robinson against the Gunners are moments, irrespective of the result, to remember. Another one of those, still relatively early in Heckingbottom’s tenure, would go a long way - as would a proud Preston performance, against a heavyweight club.

Deepdale, irrespective of how often every fan attends, can feel magical when there is barely a spare seat in sight. There has been a feel good factor brewing of late; this is an opportunity in so many ways. It will be interesting to see whether Arsenal, who have Liverpool at home on the Sunday prior and Newcastle United away the Saturday after, go stronger than they did against Bolton Wanderers. Whoever gets the nod should - if we have learned anything from PNE’s boss so far - be in for a good and proper battle.