Areas which Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe could look to address in January transfer window

There of course will be extra attention on Preston North End as it will be Ryan Lowe’s first chance to shuffle his pack since taking over as manager.

It can be a little difficult to predict what exactly Lowe feels that he needs as he has had just one game in charge across the fortnight he has spent at Deepdale.

He sprung a couple of surprises in his opening game, the 2-1 win over Barnsley, most notably starting Ali McCann at right wing-back.

North End boss Ryan Lowe

It was talked about a lot leading into the game that Lowe likes to relocate midfielders to have them as his wing-backs and that he has done so in the past.

It was no surprise as such that he did it, more with who he did it with. Skipper Alan Browne seemed an obvious choice to make the step wider, having done that in the past when needed.

However it could have been the Irishman’s strong form in the heart of the Lilywhites mdifield that meant he was indispensable in there – as it happens he was both excellent in the middle of midfield and required at right wing-back.

But that is one area that Lowe will look to strengthen where he can and should be a priority.

Browne was sacrificed from the middle of midfield as Tom Barkhuizen and Matthew Olosunde were both out injured, the latter’s season plagued by injuries.

The wing-backs are very important to Lowe’s stystem and he will want to make sure he has the right pieces in place to make it work.

He has a very clear style and philosophy and knows what he wants from it – and he knows what is needed to make it succeed.

We saw a glimpse of what the system is capable of against Barnsley but so far Lowe has yet to be able to make his mark on the squad itself.

In order for some to come in, some will also have to go out.

Conor Ripley is one player who has not been selected in the 25-man squad and would be better served getting game time elsewhere.

He did spend a brief period on an emergency loan at Salford City and the former Accrington Stanley man does have his suitors.

There are also question marks over the future of Josh Harrop and Joe Rafferty.

Both were initially excluded from the 25-man squad with Rafferty added in later down the line and he has done little wrong when called upon.