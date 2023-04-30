Always going to be a struggle to finish higher than midtable with our budget, says Preston fan Tim Mercer

The already-promoted Blades finished off their home games for the season with an emphatic 4-1 win to show why they are going into the Premier League in the automatic places.

I thought North End gave a reasonable account of themselves in the first half, going in at the break only a goal down and with everything still to play for.

Yes, you could see United were dangerous whenever they moved forward, but apart from the

goal the visitors restricted their chances and were giving as good as they got.

With a defeat or draw not an option, Ryan Lowe brought on forward Liam Delap for defender Jordon Storey at the start of the second half, switching to a back four and with the hope the extra attacking player could make a difference.

And make a difference it did, as Delap’s aggressive style of play started to create space and unsettle the Sheffield defenders.

Indeed, it led to Delap getting his just rewards with a close-range equaliser following good work down the right and subsequent cross from Brad Potts.

Now we thought we might stand a chance as the flame of hope flickered back into life. However, this also meant having to throw caution to the wind and leaving the backline exposed to the counterattack.

A perfect scenario for the sharp blades to take advantage of as they just kept topping up the goals against an increasingly desperate and, I have to say, second-best PNE.

So where does this leave the club as another long season draws to a close a week on Monday at Deepdale? Inevitably there is disappointment, the near misses and too many draws at the start of the campaign when dominating games.

The harsh reality is that with a budget in the bottom four or five of the division it is always going to be a struggle to finish anywhere higher than around mid-table and also knowing a bad start can mean being in the same position as Blackpool.

Let us not forget, they finished in a comfortable position last season and probably didn’t expect to be

relegated so readily as the new season began.

On the plus side, we have a core team of honest players who just need that little bit extra in terms of quality new signings around them that can make that difference and seriously challenge for a playoff place.

For this fan we’ve never got back to the level of squad brought in by Craig Brown and taken on to the brink of promotion under Billy Davies.

A team that could compete over 46 games. As we are, we rely on ‘doing a Luton’ where some astute

signings that don’t cost the earth just happen to gel under a good manager and ride on the wave of confidence this brings.

That can only be changed by a willingness at board level to give Ryan Lowe some support as witnessed by his unexpected and emotional outburst in the post-match press conference that gave away his true frustrations.