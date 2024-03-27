All-time Championship table including Preston North End, Cardiff City, Leeds United, QPR and rivals - gallery

The Football League was rebranded in 2004 - having previously been Division One, Two and Three

By George Hodgson
Published 27th Mar 2024, 07:00 GMT
Updated 27th Mar 2024, 07:23 GMT

Preston North End have spent all bar four seasons competing in the Championship, since the Football League rebranded the division in 2004. But, where do the Lilywhites - one of the biggest clubs to never grace the Premier League stage - sit in the all time table for the league? We take a look, right here!

Matches: 820 Wins: 328

1. Cardiff City - 1,212 points

Matches: 820 Wins: 328

Photo Sales
Matches: 782 Wins: 300

2. Derby County - 1,092 points

Matches: 782 Wins: 300

Photo Sales
Matches: 736 Wins: 286

3. Reading - 1,042 points

Matches: 736 Wins: 286

Photo Sales
Matches: 727 Wins: 273

4. Preston North End - 1,023 points

Matches: 727 Wins: 273

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Football LeagueLeague OneThe ChampionshipCardiff CityLeeds UnitedQPR

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.