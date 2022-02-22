All the key points from Ryan Lowe after Preston North End's goalless draw with Nottingham Forest

The best chances of the game fell the way of North End, Cameron Archer twice getting behind the Forest defence but was unable to hit the target.

Here are the key points from Lowe's post-match press conference.

On the performance and result.

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe on the touchline during the 0-0 draw with Nottingham Forest at Deepdale

"It was great wasn't it? Great entertainment. I have said for a long while that we want to entertain the fans, we want to be an entertaining team.

"The performance was chalk and cheese from Saturday. I thought for the first 25 minutes of the first half the lads were fantastic and acquitted themselves great.

"It was a performance they could be proud of because I certainly was.

"Nottingham Forest are a good team, Steve Cooper has got them playing some fantastic football. Their front line is a threat, they are a threat all over the park.

PNE midfielder Daniel Johnson holds off Nottingham Forest's Jack Colback at Deepdale

"We managed to nullify their threats, we stopped Spence who is a magnificent player, They've got Johnson, Davis, Lowe, Garner, they are all quality but we stopped them in their tracks.

"That is credit to our lads for sticking to the game plan, defending properly and doing the right things.

"We had some good chances didn't we? On another day little Cam scores two goals but I would have been disappointed if we didn't get those chances.

"More often than not they will go in.

"I was just waiting for the net to bulge but got that feeling that it wasn't going to go in

"We put some good balls into the box from both sides - from both wing-backs - our 'eights' got in there and nearly caused trouble.

"It wasn't for the lack of trying that we we didn't score.. It wasn't to be."

The right reaction to the Reading defeat:

"Hopefully we never get a performance like the Reading one again in all the time I'm here.

"I didn't like it, the players didn't like it, I know the fans didn't like it.

"But they are human beings at the end of the day, things can happen. Did we take Reading a little bit lightly by thinking we would win the game? I don't know but I hope it never happens again.

"Tonight I wanted to see a reaction, I said to the group you've had a good couple of days, go out there and put it right.

"They were champing at the bit to put Saturday right. They did that in the performance and nearly did it in the result."

Performance of Brad Potts and the PNE defence:

"Pottsy was hard done by on Saturday, he wasn't happy going off but they are the decisions you have to make.

"He was fantastic tonight going up and down that side. Let's remember he's not a natural right wing-back.

"Hughesy did that job for us on the left, he's not a wing-back but we put him out there to nullify their strength.

"They were fantastic. We have to put work into these lads every day, especially the wing-backs because we want them to be up and down, putting crosses into the box.

"I can't ask for anymore from them.

"Liam Lindsay put in a top performance. His attitude and application has been excellent.

"He knows Pat Bauer has been very good so he's been in and out.

"Liam is so calm on the ball, he can head it, he can kick it, he is a proper warrior. He is a credit to himself and this football club with how he has applied himself.

"I'd like nothing better than Liam to stay in the team and keep performing, keep getting clean sheets.

"That is two starts and two clean sheets.

"All the defenders have been excellent. That is six clean sheets in eight games, you can see the improvement in all of them."

Patrick Bauer having to come off:

"He banged his hip. I said at half-time have you got 90 minutes in you? He was saying 'yes, yes'.

"Pat didn't want to come off the pitch but we felt he wasn't right.

"The last thing we needed was Brennan Johnson or Keinan Davis running at him and he couldn't run.