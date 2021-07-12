All quiet on the Preston North End transfer front as Lilywhites head to Scotland

The Lilywhites won 8-3 against Bamber Bridge on Saturday in their opening friendly, the game moved to Euxton because of a waterlogged pitch at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium.

Sepp van den Berg and Liam Lindsay both featured in the game but fellow new signings Matthew Olosunde and Izzy Brown sat it out.

North End hope to announce soon the loan signing of goalkeeper Daniel Iversen from Leicester City, while a striker is on the wanted list.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A wet start to Preston North End's pre-season campaign

Elsewhere in the Championship, there is still much business to be done. In general the market has been slow as clubs juggle finances after last season's empty stadiums and lack of revenue.

Here is a look at the latest transfer news, talk and gossip:

Southampton could offer striker Michael Obafemi in part exchange for Blackburn frontman Adam Armstrong. Rovers need to cash in on Armstrong who is going into the final year of his contract at Ewood Park. (The Sun)

Middlesbrough and Swansea both have an interest in striker Famara Diedhiou who left Bristol City in the summer at the end of his contract. (Football Insider)

Sheffield United are reluctant to lose midfielder Sander Berge who had admirers in the Premier League as well as interesting Italian side Napoli. Berge missed the Blades' opening pre-season friendly in Spain with a slight injury. (Sheffield Star)

Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu is set to leave Luton after failing to agree a new contract. Middlesbrough and Blackburn are interested in the long-serving Hatters midfielder. (Various)

Spurs are said to have set an asking price of £5m for their defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, amid interest from the likes of Cardiff City and Fulham. The USA international has spent almost his entire career on loan in the second tier, featuring for the likes of Luton Town, Stoke City, Sheffield United and Bournemouth. (Football Insider)

Reading look to be close to signing ex-West Brom ace Kyle Edwards, after the player featured during a pre-season game for the Royals on Saturday. He was released by the Baggie at the end of last season, and has been heavily linked with a move to Scottish giants Celtic. (Football League World)

Bournemouth are said to have knocked back a £15m bid for their Arnaut Danjuma, with Europa League champions Villarreal the interested party. Southampton and Wolfsburg are also chasing the Netherlands international, who netted an impressive 17 goals last season. (Daily Echo)