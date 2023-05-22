Ali McCann welcomes new additions at Preston North End and backs them to settle in

PNE are currently still in talks with four players regarding new deals – Daniel Johnson, Josh Onomah, Greg Cunningham and Robbie Brady – and are saying goodbye to four loan players.

That means potentially eight first team regulars that could be departing Deepdale in the off season, with them all needing replacing as Ryan Lowe doesn’t have the largest of squads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McCann is backing the current crop to be able to have another go at getting into the play-offs next season, hopefully with a few new faces to help them on their way.

Preston North End's Ali McCann battles with Sunderland's Pierre Ekwah

He said:”We've got a lot of loan players so there's going to be a lot of turnover in the summer, I don't know the ins and outs of what's happening, but the basis of the squad we have for next year has got loads of quality.

"If we can add a few bits here and there, some more loan players and signings, we've definitely got a chance of being in the mix.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With plenty of players potentially coming and going this summer, it could be seen as a hurdle to overcome when it comes to disturbing the balance and harmony of the group.

Since their promotion back to the Championship, North End have always based their squad around honest, hard working players that are willing to give their all for the cause and Lowe’s men are no different.

Although plenty of comings and goings will throw some spanners into the works, McCann doesn’t see it being too much of an issue.

He said: “It's a weird one because I wouldn't say it's disruptive because we've got such a good group here, to be fair to all the lads that have come in, everyone we've signed, they've been a great lad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Everyone has fit right in, there's nobody in the team that is not contributing to the team and everyone gets on with everyone.

"I will say it's such a good group to play in, I'm sure all the other lads say that if they're asked about it but it's a testament to the recruitment that they bring in these types of people that can fit in right away.