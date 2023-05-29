Ali McCann preparing for a Championship play-off push with Preston North End

Preston North End's Ali McCann battles with Blackburn Rovers' Dominic Hyam The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Preston North End v Blackburn Rovers - Saturday 22nd April 2023 - Deepdale - Preston

The Lilywhites culminated yet another campaign in mid-table, but finished just six points off the top six in the second tier.

Ryan Lowe's side were well in contention to extend their season beyond the regular 46 games only to collect a solitary point from their final five fixtures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was, however, the Lilywhites' home form which had let them down, with a 28-point return at Deepdale placing them 18th in the division.

After returning from a nasty thigh tear, which caused him to miss 10 games, the 23-year-old midfielder said: "It's got to be the aim.

"Considering how close we got this season, if we can look back and say where we could have picked up more points here and there, there is definitely the opportunity to go one better next year which I'm sure will be the aim.

"We'll sit down and have the planning and goal meetings at the start of next year like we did this year. We know we've got the quality in the squad, it's just a case of stringing it all together and being more consistent."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McCann made 31 appearances in the league for North End this term, but his season might not be over quite yet.

The ex-St Johnstone and Stranraer man could join his international team-mates as Northern Ireland continue their UEFA European Championship qualifying campaign.

Michael O'Neill's "Green and White Army" take on Denmark at Venue Parken (København) in Group H next month before hosting Kazakhstan at Windsor Park.

He said: "It's good to go away. We have Denmark away and then Kazakhstan at home in the qualifiers so they're two good games to play in. Hopefully, if I get called up for that, I'll be buzzing to go away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was the first two games in the new campaign with the new manager so I Was gutted to miss those but if I can get back in and about it I'll be buzzing."