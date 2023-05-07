Ali McCann hoping Preston North End can spoil Sunderland's party at Deepdale

North End host Sunderland on Monday, 3pm, with the visitors still able to make it into the play-off places. Tony Mowbray’s men need things to go their way, with Blackburn Rovers needing to beat Millwall and themselves needing a win at Deepdale.

It is not impossible for the newly promoted side, but it is impossible for 11th place PNE, who were ruled out of the play-off race after last week’s 4-1 defeat to Sheffield United.

With that in mind, McCann does not want to see the Wearside outfit celebrating their place in the post season at Deepdale, and he wants to make sure North End finish their season on a high after disappointment.

Preston North End's Ali McCann during the pre-match warm-up at Swansea

Sunderland are next up on Monday, what do you expect from them?

“They'll be right at it, they've still got a chance of getting in the play-offs. We want to stop them doing that and finish the season on a high in a home game. Stopping them getting in the play-offs will be really good for us because we fell just short, we don't want to see them getting in there on our home patch.”

How important is it to end the season on a win?

“It feels way better as a player going into the break off the back of a good result, it means you can enjoy it way more because you don't have any of those lingering thoughts of getting beat. The lads have to be right at it in the last few days of training preparing for it and then we'll go into the game as we would any other, looking to win it.”

So what is the plan with training, given that the game has been moved to a Monday?

“It's pretty much the same, the days just shift. We're off tomorrow as if it's a normal Wednesday, then we're in Saturday, Sunday as if it was a Thursday, Friday and prepare for the game as normal. You don't want to tinker with it just because it's the last game of the season, we'll stick to what we've been doing and keep the continuity going.”

Last season you had nothing to play for and Middlesbrough was the last game, and they were looking to get into the play-offs, this time around it’s very similar but is that past match proof that you won’t just be going through the motions?

“That just finished the season off nicely, last season, with a good result and a good performance. It just makes it a much more enjoyable final game of the season and I'm sure the fans will feel the same.”

You finish the season in front of your own fans, is that a better way to end the campaign?