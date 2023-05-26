The 30-year-old, who has racked up 336 appearances for the Lilywhites in all competitions since signing from Aston Villa in 2015, is being heavily linked with a move to Championship rivals Stoke City.

North End confirmed that negotiations with the Jamaican stalwart over a new deal were ongoing, but reports suggest that the ex-Oldham Athletic loanee could be about to opt for a reunion with Potters boss Alex Neil instead.

Johnson, who faced Messi in an international friendly at the Red Bull Arena last season, played 34 times for PNE in the second tier last term, with his goal from the spot in a home win against Wigan Athletic taking his tally to 57 for the club.

PRESTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 16: Daniel Johnson of Preston North End runs with the ball during the Sky Bet Championship between Preston North End and Rotherham United at Deepdale on August 16, 2022 in Preston, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

"He's been absolutely brilliant, even since I've been here over the past two years, he's been unbelievable," said McCann.

"Even this year, coming into the last 10 or 15 games this season, his quality has been shining through.

"Over 300 games for one club is an incredible achievement and it shows what a good player he is and he's such a nice fella as well. He's great to be around."

McCann managed 20 starts in the Championship last season before suffering a nasty thigh tear in February and missing the majority of the final run-in as Preston failed to secure a play-off place.

PRESTON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 03: Juninho Bacuna of Birmingham City is challenged by Ali McCann of Preston North End during the Sky Bet Championship between Preston North End and Birmingham City at Deepdale on September 03, 2022 in Preston, England. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

He returned for games against Swansea City, Blackburn Rovers, Sheffield United and Sunderland and, with another campaign under his belt, he feels that he’s only going to go from strength to strength.

Having benefitted from the experience of his team-mates, he said: "Coming in last year with the strength we had in midfield with DJ, Browney, Whitey and Ledo, it's been an area of the field that's been really competitive ever since I've been here.