Ali McCann discusses Preston North End milestone, fans' backing and social media

The Northern Ireland international had to settle for substitute appearances over the festive period as he recovered from injury, but he did start and play 90 minutes in the win over Stoke City to open 2023.

Fresh off the back of that his 50th appearance for Preston, McCann speaks to us this week about getting back to playing games, the backing the fans give him and this weekend’s FA Cup tie against Huddersfield Town.

How does it feel to be back?

Ali McCann in action in PNE's last game at Stoke City

“It's good to get back in amongst it. I came on in the two games before Stoke, which weren't the best results for us but then we got a solid performance and the win in the end through Ched which was massive for us. I enjoyed playing from the start again.”

What exactly was your injury and how was it being out?

“I tweaked my hamstring a little bit in the first few weeks back. It was one of them, I couldn't really rush back too quick in case it ends up going again and then you're out for a few months. It was a frustrating one but it's over with now.

“When I was injured watching the game, it's terrible really. You can't impact the games. I'm way more nervous watching the games than I am playing the games. Being back in is great, even before the break I'd managed to rack up a good amount of games and hopefully it continues for the second half of the season.”

You reached a milestone in your last game, your 50th, how did that feel?

“I didn't even realise until I went on Twitter the other day, it's class. Hopefully there will be another 50 and then a few more after that.

"I wouldn't be counting as I go because otherwise it'll just go slower but I did know I was in and around 50 because I have a flick through the programme before the game - I won't look at it for a little while and hope I hit another milestone in the near future.”

You’re a player that the fans have really taken to, do you feel that?

“Ever since I've been here I've felt like they've been great with me, I've got no complaints on that front. Every bit of support, if it's around the place or on Twitter or something like that, I'm happy, it's really good for me.

“I don't go looking, it might pop up but it's my dad more than anything that sends me things. I don't go having a look because you can then end up going down a rabbit hole."

It’s Huddersfield for the fourth time this weekend, this time in the FA Cup, does the last game play a part?

“The Boxing Day one wasn't ideal so hopefully we'll get one over on them. We won the first two games away and we always want to go on a little cup run so it would be nice to go and beat them on Saturday.

