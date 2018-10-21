Alex Neil's praise for Preston North End's travelling support after his side leave it late at Hull

Alex Neil saluted the travelling Preston North End fans after his side’s late show at Hull City.

Louis Moult’s 93rd-minute goal cancelled out Jarrod Bowen’s penalty as all the drama came in the final stages of the 1-1 draw at the KCOM Stadium.

Preston North End fans celebrate Louis Moult's equaliser

More than 1,200 fans made the trip to Humberside as PNE made it three games unbeaten and moved out of the Championship’s bottom three.

“The really pleasing thing with the fans is we were unbeaten in the last two games and they came here in their numbers again,” said Neil.

“What they want to know more than anything else is that the players are leaving everything on the pitch.

“They can forgive at times a lack of quality or a lack of good decision-making because there’s a few young lads on the pitch but what they want is their team to go to the end and to be fair to the lads I thought they did that.

“That’s why the players went and saw the fans at the final whistle and the fans were appreciative of them.”