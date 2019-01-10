Alex Neil reveals Swansea's Bersant Celina was on Preston North End's radar last summer

Alex Neil is a big admirer of the Swansea City squad which will take on Preston at Deepdale this weekend.

One player in particular, Bersant Celina, was someone on the PNE manager’s radar before he made a big-money move from Manchester City to the Liberty Stadium last summer.

Bersant Celina in action for Swansea during the game against PNE earlier in the season

Celina spent last season on loan at Ipswich and caught Neil’s eye then.

Assessing the South Wales outfit, Neil said: “Swansea have really good patterns.

“What you need to take into account is some of the guys they have in their team.

“We looked at the boy Celina, who scored goals for Ipswich on loan last year.

“He was someone who we were maybe looking at last summer.

“I think Swansea bought him for £4m.

“They have some very good players, Nathan Dyer and Wayne Routledge are in the team.

“Wilfried Bony was in the team recently, Montero was on the bench.

“There’s Leroy Fer, they’ve all operated in the Premier League.

“They are certainly not a team who you can take lightly.

“Last week they beat Aston Villa in the FA Cup and have a quality squad.”

Swansea are in 12th place as they head to Lancashire.