Alex Neil praises 'clinical' Preston North End after their victory over Queens Park Rangers

Preston North End manager Alex Neil applauded his side's clinical finishing in the 4-1 win over Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road.

Neil saw his side record their biggest away victory of the campaign in London, with Jayden Stockley, Jordan Storey, Alan Browne and Brad Potts finding the net.

Preston manager Alex Neil at Loftus Road

Stockley, Storey and Potts were on target for PNE for the first time.

"We probably created more chances at Rotherham when we lost than we did today but we scored four goals here," said Neil.

"Football is like that, you need to take your opportunities.

"When you are clinical, it really puts a shine on your performance - everyone talks about how good you are.

Preston striker Jayden Stockley watches as Toni Leistner clears the ball

"Whereas when you create chances and don't score goals nobody remembers the performance.

"This game was a big one for us, we knew that with some of the lads coming back in we had to put in a good performance in, show how much we have missed them.

"Hopefully we can kick on now.

"We produced some very good finishes for the goals.

"We know Jayden Srockley is a targetman but he showed he is very good with his feet as well.

"It was nice for young Jordan to score, that was a great finish, and Pottsy as well, he did what he does well by hitting the box late.

"I think that was Alan Browne's ninth goals of the season which is a good tally."

Neil felt a performance like this one in West London would come once he got more of his players back from injury and suspension.

He said: "We have spoken on numerous occasions about our injury record and the quality players we had missing.

"Although we haven't got them all back, that was Ben Davies back, Ben Pearson back, Sean Maguire back.

"We've not had them in the same team too often this season.

"When we have our tried and trusted players back, we are a different proposition.

"Our balance at the back was so much better, just our play in general was very good, we thoroughly deserved to win the game."