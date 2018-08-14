Alex Neil pleased with job well done as Preston beat Morecambe to advance in Carabao Cup

Alex Neil felt it was a job well done by his Preston North End side after they saw off Morecambe in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

MATCH REPORT: Preston North End 3-1 Morecambe

Brandon Barker and Louis Moult were on target in the first half to put the Lilywhites in command at Deepdale on Tuesday night.

Brandon Barker in action on his first PNE start

Liam Mandeville pulled a goal back for the League Two visitors just before the break but Graham Burke’s strike just before the hour mark made sure of PNE’s spot in round two.

“I thought we played well,” said Neil.

“We started really brightly and got the two goals.

“We then seemed to take our foot off the gas a little bit and didn’t defend well enough for their goal.

“I was a bit frustrated at half-time because I think the game probably should have been out of sight really.

“Then we know with a Jim Bentley team that the game’s not done at that stage.

“There was only one goal in it and we had to really apply ourselves in the second half and I thought we did that.

“We got an excellently-worked third goal and had numerous opportunities after that.

“It was a pleasing performance from the lads. We applied ourselves really well and got the job done.”