Alex Neil insists Preston have “no intention of selling” Jordan Hugill as interest in the striker intensifies ahead of the transfer window shutting tonight.

Alex Neil saw his side beat Nottingham Forest 3-0 last night without Jordan Hugill.

North End’s top goalscorer was removed the squad for the 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest amid interest from Crystal Palace.

The Eagles have made an approach for Hugill which was rebuffed by the PNE hierarchy.

Deals have to be done before 11pm with the Lilywhites hoping to add to their squad even before Hugill’s future once again became the subject of discussion on Tuesday.

“Things have only moved on in the last 24 hours,” Neil said after seeing his side pick up a first Championship win of 2018.

“We’ve got no intention of selling Jordan.

“A team’s come in with an offer and we’ve rejected the offer.

“That’s where we are at the moment. We’re not scrambling around trying to sign a replacement, we’re not intending to sell Jordan.”

Neil said his front man wasn’t in the right frame of mind to feature at the City Ground.

The PNE boss insists however it’s only natural for players in Hugill’s position to have their head turned when a Premier League team comes calling.

“When you’ve got Premier League teams courting you then there’s going to be a desire to leave,” Neil said.

“There was no surprise in the last window that that was said and if he got the opportunity he would then go and play his football elsewhere.

“But that will be on our terms.

“If the terms are not met then that will not happen.”

On the incoming front the Lilywhites remain keen on Oxford midfielder Ryan Ledson but a deal is proving difficult to do before the window shuts.

“We want to do a couple of bits of business if we can,” Neil said.

“But as always, similar to our own players, sometimes you’re not in control of the situation.

“You’re waiting on other people, on other clubs and we’ll see what comes of it.

“The one thing I will say is if the window closes just now I’ll be really comfortable with the squad that I’ve got.

“You always want to add to it and improve it but I think we’re in a good place.”