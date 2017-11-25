Alex Neil delighted with Preston's performance in 1-1 draw at Norwich

Alex Neil was delighted with his Preston side’s performance after their 1-1 draw at his former club Norwich on Saturday.

Tom Barkhuizen’s goal 20 minutes from time cancelled out James Maddison’s first-half free-kick as the game ended honours even at Carrow Road.

The game ended in farcical scenes due to an injury to linesman Mark Jones, Norwich fan David Thornhill pulled out of the crowd to act as an emergency fourth official after a long delay.

It meant a fractured finish to the Championship clash but Neil felt his side had the better of things, an Alan Browne overhead kick that hit that bar and a late Barkhuizen one-on-one amongst their chances on the day.

“Over the 90 minutes I was delighted with my team,” Neil said.

“I thought we were the better side in the game.

“They had Josh Murphy’s chance in the first half, they had the goal which was a little bit of magic and then in the second half they had a header once play had restarted.

“That was basically all they had in the game.

“We hit the bar, we had a great header from Tom in the first half and then two or three really good counter-attacking moves that we should have done better with.

“We got the goal and then Tom’s got a chance to go through one-on-one with the ‘keeper at the end.

“His touch is too heavy and it’s run out of his path.

“But I was delighted with my team. We were excellent in spells and Norwich have got some very good players and you know you’re going to have to play well to beat them."