Alan Browne

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe expects to have captain Alan Browne back for Saturday's clash at Gentry Day.

The PNE skipper missed Easter Monday's defeat to Birmingham City, having only returned to action in the previous game against Rotherham United. Browne was back post-hernia operation, but withdrew from the squad at St Andrew's due to last minute illness.

Lowe said, post-match: "He's not well. He was up all night with a stomach bug. He came with us, sat at the bottom of the bus and just stayed away. He went in to see the lads and had a little bit of food, but I don't look for any excuses. It was bare bones as such, especially with Browney because he has been fantastic.

"He was up all night, with no food and there was no chance he could've played. I just got told this morning. Jacko got a phone call in the middle of the night and had to swap rooms with him. He got up this morning and was knocked a bit. The doctor was with us and said there was no chance he could play, so it was out of my hands."

Browne's absence was a blow, with PNE already missing key midfielder Ben Whiteman, first choice wing-back Brad Potts and Ryan Ledson - who impressed at Plymouth Argyle, prior to the break. There was hope of having Ledson back for Gentry Day at Vicarage Road, but that now looks unlikely given Lowe's comments at St Andrew's.