Preston North End captain Alan Browne described the derby night scenes as 'unbelievable' - in Friday night's 1-2 win over Blackburn Rovers.

The Lilywhites made it two wins on the bounce and claimed victory at Ewood Park for the second season in a row. Browne opened the scoring in style to send Preston ahead at the break, but Sam Szmodics levelled the game four minutes into the second half.

North End kept going until the very end though and it was Liam Lindsay who popped up with a 90th minute winner - his brave header from a clipped Ben Whiteman cross beating Leo Wahlstedt and sending six thousand away fans wild.

"Yeah, loved it," said Browne post-match. "We came here wanting to give the fans something to go home with, because we knew they were travelling in their numbers. They made it a great atmosphere for us. To win any game in that manner is special, but to do it here - having had such a good record in the past and maintained that - I'm pretty sure we've sent them home happy.

"I think there will be plenty of pictures that tell a lot after that... it was carnage after the goal. They were really good - well set up and intricate with their passes. We had to try and match them, get up against them and make it as difficult as possible. I think we did that and took our goals really well. I try to make sure lads know how important it is.

"In the last couple of years the biggest game was obviously Blackpool - and I definitely made sure with that. But, coming here, I think the boys know. To be honest, it was kind of men against boys and that is not disrespecting them in any way. They are a really good team, with some top drawer quality and they will go far. But, I think they are probably missing that experience throughout their team. They will gain it, but at this moment in time I think we've just got too much for them."

Browne's 35 minute strike to fire PNE into the lead was sublime. The Irishman plucked the ball out of the sky from a perfectly weighted, lofted Brad Potts pass and rifled into the roof of the Blackburn net. He enjoyed celebrating in front of the home supporters, it's fair to say.

"I was buzzing," said Browne. "The space opened up. Liam Millar was being man-marked all game, so I just made the run when he was deep and it's an unbelievable ball from Pottsy. There are not many players who would find you in that situation, but luckily he did and it was just about getting my touch right. As soon as I did that, I knew I'd score. I was going near post and as hard as I can.