The former PNE head coach left Hearts earlier this season

AFC Fylde have confirmed the arrival of former Preston North End head coach Frankie McAvoy, on a deal until the end of the season.

The 57-year-old will assist the current management team until the end of the season. McAvoy left his role as Hearts assistant in September 2024, after the Scottish Premiership side sacked boss Steven Naismith. The Scot spent two-and-a-half years at Tynecastle, having initially joined as Academy Director.

He now makes the move to Mill Farm to try and help keep the 22nd placed Coasters in the National League. Fylde sacked Kevin Phillips last month and placed David Longwell in interim charge for the rest of the season, alongside goalkeeper coach Chris Neal - who played for Preston.

“I was more than happy to come and assist him...”

"I'm delighted to be here and help David and Chris for the remainder of the campaign,” McAvoy told the club website. "I've known David for a long time, and I was more than happy to come and assist him and the rest of the team whilst we look to remain in the division.

"We all know what is at stake and we know the importance of staying in the division. We've got some big games coming up and I'll be doing everything I can to help the team pick up the necessary points to stay in the National League.”

McAvoy worked alongside Alex Neil at Hamilton Academical, Norwich City and then PNE. After Neil was relieved of his duties in March 2021, McAvoy had a successful eight-game stint as interim boss and then landed the job permanently. He was succeeded by Ryan Lowe in December of that year.

