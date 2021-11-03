AFC Bournemouth v Preston North End: The teams are in at the Vitality Stadium
Frankie McAvoy stuck with an unchanged Preston North End side for the clash with Championship leaders AFC Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.
It was the same starting XI and same bench for PNE on the back on their 2-0 victory over Luton Town at the weekend.
Leading scorer Emil Riis spearheaded the attack, the Dane on target twice against the Hatters.
Sean Maguire started alongside him up front, with there being a midfield trio of Ben Whiteman, Ali McCann and Alan Browne.
Scott Sinclair, who scored from 40 yards in North End's 3-2 victory on this ground last season, was among the substitutes.
Bournemouth included former PNE midfielder Ben Pearson in their starting line-up after he'd been on the bench in recent games.
Pearson joined the Cherries from North End in the January transfer window.
Bournemouth: Travers, Stacey, Chaill, Mephem, Kelly, Lerma, Pearson, Billing, Christie, Lowe, Solanke. Subs: Cook, Marcondes, Brady, Kilkenny, Rogers, Anthony, Dennis.
PNE: Iversen, Van den Berg, Bauer, Hughes, Barkhuizen, Whiteman, McCann, Browne, Earl, Maguire, Riis. Subs: Cunningham, Johnson, Storey, Ledson, Sinclair, Potts, Rudd.
Referee: David Webb (County Durham)
