AFC Bournemouth v Preston North End: The teams are in at the Vitality Stadium

It was the same starting XI and same bench for PNE on the back on their 2-0 victory over Luton Town at the weekend.

Leading scorer Emil Riis spearheaded the attack, the Dane on target twice against the Hatters.

Sean Maguire started alongside him up front, with there being a midfield trio of Ben Whiteman, Ali McCann and Alan Browne.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End striker Emil Riis

Scott Sinclair, who scored from 40 yards in North End's 3-2 victory on this ground last season, was among the substitutes.

Bournemouth included former PNE midfielder Ben Pearson in their starting line-up after he'd been on the bench in recent games.

Pearson joined the Cherries from North End in the January transfer window.

Bournemouth: Travers, Stacey, Chaill, Mephem, Kelly, Lerma, Pearson, Billing, Christie, Lowe, Solanke. Subs: Cook, Marcondes, Brady, Kilkenny, Rogers, Anthony, Dennis.

PNE: Iversen, Van den Berg, Bauer, Hughes, Barkhuizen, Whiteman, McCann, Browne, Earl, Maguire, Riis. Subs: Cunningham, Johnson, Storey, Ledson, Sinclair, Potts, Rudd.

Referee: David Webb (County Durham)