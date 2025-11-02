The PNE loan man was absent from Saturday’s squad at Southampton

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom does not expect Daniel Jebbison to be sidelined for long.

The AFC Bournemouth loan man - adding to the Lilywhites’ suddenly long injury list - was a surprise absentee from Saturday’s squad at Southampton. Jebbison wasn’t involved at St Mary’s, where PNE ran out 2-0 winners thanks to Lewis Dobbin and Mads Frokjaer goals.

Last Friday, the Canadian was the match winner as his powerful header clinched victory over former club Sheffield United, at Deepdale. But, the front man sustained an issue in the week after which meant he missed his fifth game in all competitions this campaign. Jebbison suffered an ankle injury in pre-season and was ill for Bristol City at home.

Post-match, Heckingbottom said: “Yeah, just felt his hamstring. He'll not be long. He just felt it in training. We played Friday and he felt it in training, Monday, Tuesday. I don't know... will he be back Wednesday? Maybe not; we'll see Wednesday.”

North End’s treatment table has stocked up in the last week or two. Robbie Brady, Jordan Thompson, Brad Potts and Will Keane haven’t kicked a ball this season but recent blows to Ali McCann (broken arm), Andrija Vukcevic (hamstring) and Lewis Gibson (thigh) have been tough to take. Pol Valentin has also been out since early October with a hamstring injury.

He added: “Robbie, Keano, Jordan, Pottsy, Jebbo as you said, Gibbo, Andy, yeah, nine good players (missing). So credit to everyone, one or two played with knocks today but you would have never thought that.

“So yeah, that's why we needed to bring Jamal (Lewis) in when we did. Credit to Jamal as well. (He’s) kept himself fit but not played for a long time, so we needed him to help the team.”

Heckingbottom’s frustration at scheduling

Pre-Southampton, the PNE boss told BBC Lancashire: We've got too many senior players out. Look around the clubs and the injuries. I just find it foolish when lads have been away and you get three games in six days as soon as they come back.

"When you're with the big boys in the Premier League there's people travelling with them, masseurs, squads are big enough to rest and adapt for that - ours is a bit different and it's tough to contend with and it's a consequence of that."

