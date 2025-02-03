The birthday boy has landed himself a move on transfer deadline day.

Adam Reach has finally found a new club, and his debut could come against his former employers Preston North End.

The 32-year-old has signed terms with League One promotion hopefuls Wycombe Wanderers. Wycombe are Preston's opponents in the FA Cup this weekend and so should new manager Mike Dodds deem him fit, he could make his bow at a club he once called home during the 20/16 season.

His deal with Wycombe brings to an end an eight-month search for a new club after being released by West Brom in May 2024. Reach had a trial period at Swansea City but was unsuccessful in getting a contract whilst a move to Carlisle United was suggested before things went quiet.

In October, Reach admitted that it was a 'daunting' time being without a club, but that he felt he had six to eight years left in his career. His only experience of League One football was two separate loan spells at Shrewsbury Town and Bradford City, and this will be his first taste of being in a side chasing promotion to the Championship.

Adam Reach arrives at Adams Park

Reach is the ninth signing of the winter transfer window for Wycombe. They paid fees for Ryan Cole, Anders Hagelskjaer, Magnus Westergaard, Alex Lowry and James Berry this month. Sonny Bradley and Caleb Taylor meanwhile have joined on loan from Derby County and West Brom.

“Adam is a player of vast experience which will be vital for us in achieving our objective this season and we’re really pleased to welcome him to the club,” said Chief Football Officer Dan Rice to the official club website.

“He carries a real goal threat in attacking positions but is also capable of playing deeper and at full-back so to have someone of his versatility will be a big help to the team.

“We’ve been working extremely hard on our recruitment, long before the window opened, and we’ll be ending the window in an extremely strong position once we’ve completed our business by 11pm tonight.”

Adam Reach’s Preston North End career

Reach joined Preston North End on loan from Middlesbrough in 2015. He appeared 36 times, registering four goals and three assists for the campaign. During his time at Deepdale he played in several positions, including left-wing, left wing-back, and as part of a front three as a lone striker.

Reach returned to Middlesbrough in the summer, but would later be signed for Sheffield Wednesday, in a deal worth around £5m. He'd go on to spend five seasons as a player at Hillsbrough, before later joining West Brom on a free transfer, turning out for the Baggies for three seasons.

“I would have loved to have signed Adam," said then North End manager at the time Simon Grayson to the Evening Post.

“But when he’s going for £5m it shows it’s not a level playing field when it comes to finances.

“If it had been a million, we could have had a go but it would have still been a very rich deal for us.”