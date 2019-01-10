Accrington Stanley boss John Coleman discusses Preston North End's interest in right back Callum Johnson

Accrington boss John Coleman says Preston North End are “nowhere near” the asking price for defender Callum Johnson.

The Lilywhites have reportedly had a £300,000 bid knocked back for the 22-year-old right back who has been an ever-present in League One this season.

Having already snapped up Stanley loan star Connor Ripley and brought in three attacking players in Brad Potts, Jayden Stockley and Josh Ginnelly, PNE are on the lookout for defensive reinforcements.

"You don't want to lose players who are playing in their first team but everyone has a price and that is the harsh reality of football,” Coleman told the Lancashire Telegraph.

“But from what I am led to believe they are nowhere near the price."

Former Middlesbrough man Johnson joined Stanley in 2018 after a successful loan spell at the Wham Stadium.