The PSC released a statement on Twitter updating fellow fans of their situation after communicating with North End.

In the minutes from the group’s meeting they had with PNE last month, it was said that they club did plan to host a fans’ forum next month but that has since been said to no longer be the case. It was initially felt by the club that due to their consistent contact with PSC that a fans’ forum was no longer necessary.

In their statement on Twitter, the PSC said: “The club has now informed PSC that they will be no fans’ forum, as the club say they meet current requirements on fan engagement, citing examples of our Memorandum of Understanding with the club and the recent statement from Craig Hemmings.

"PSC fundamentally disagrees with that view.”

It is another blow to morale around the club as there was also recent disappointment surrounding required works to the roof of the Alan Kelly Town End, resulting in an update from the club.

However, it seems that there could still be a fans’ forum taking place in November, with North End set to confirm their plans in the next few weeks.

When asked for comment on the situation, a club spokesperson said: "In late 2021 we entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the first time with the Preston Supporters Collective to ensure regular dialogue with supporter representatives.

A general view of Deepdale, home of Preston North End.

“The club believed that by having frequent meetings with this group it would allow a constant flow of information both ways and would negate the need for larger infrequent meetings.

“PSC are now questioning whether the meetings between the club and themselves is of itself enough. Whilst we believed that entering into a MOU for the first time was a major step forward we are happy to review whether or not additional larger meetings are still required.