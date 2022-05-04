A look back at Preston North End kits down the years

Retro Day is back, with fans being encouraged to wear replica shirts from down the years for the Deepdale clash (12.30pm).

It might be a tight squeeze getting into them or they will take some finding at the back at the wardrobe, but Retro Day in previous season have proved very popular.

Retro Day will help raise awareness and funds for the Gary Parkinson Trust, Gary having played for both PNE and Middlesbrough in his career.

Here we have a look back at some of North End’s kits from down the years, going back to the mid-1970s.

1. Blue socks look In the mid-1970s PNE wore a kit of white shirts, white shorts and blue socks Photo: Roy Payne Photo Sales

2. Mid-1970s look Mike Elwiss in action for PNE against Halifax in 1976 Photo: LEP staff Photo Sales

3. Classic adidas The classic all-white adidas kit before shirt advertising Photo: LEP Staff Photo Sales

4. Pontins advertising PNE were one of the first clubs in England to allow advertising on their shirts in the 1979/80 season, with Pontins their sponsors Photo: LEP Staff Photo Sales