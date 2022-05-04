George Koumantarakis, David Lucas and Eric Skora in the 2003/04 Preston North End kit

A look back at Preston North End kits down the years

Preston North End supporters are being asked to turn back the clock for the final game of the season against Middlesbrough on Saturday.

By Dave Seddon
Wednesday, 4th May 2022, 1:54 pm
Updated Wednesday, 4th May 2022, 2:08 pm

Retro Day is back, with fans being encouraged to wear replica shirts from down the years for the Deepdale clash (12.30pm).

It might be a tight squeeze getting into them or they will take some finding at the back at the wardrobe, but Retro Day in previous season have proved very popular.

Retro Day will help raise awareness and funds for the Gary Parkinson Trust, Gary having played for both PNE and Middlesbrough in his career.

Here we have a look back at some of North End’s kits from down the years, going back to the mid-1970s.

1. Blue socks look

In the mid-1970s PNE wore a kit of white shirts, white shorts and blue socks

Photo: Roy Payne

2. Mid-1970s look

Mike Elwiss in action for PNE against Halifax in 1976

Photo: LEP staff

3. Classic adidas

The classic all-white adidas kit before shirt advertising

Photo: LEP Staff

4. Pontins advertising

PNE were one of the first clubs in England to allow advertising on their shirts in the 1979/80 season, with Pontins their sponsors

Photo: LEP Staff

