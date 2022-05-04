A look back at Preston North End kits down the years

Retro Day is back, with fans being encouraged to wear replica shirts from down the years for the Deepdale clash (12.30pm).
It might be a tight squeeze getting into them or they will take some finding at the back at the wardrobe, but Retro Day in previous season have proved very popular.
Retro Day will help raise awareness and funds for the Gary Parkinson Trust, Gary having played for both PNE and Middlesbrough in his career.
Here we have a look back at some of North End’s kits from down the years, going back to the mid-1970s.
Page 1 of 5