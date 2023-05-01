News you can trust since 1886
34 of our best fan pictures from Preston North End's trip to Sheffield United in the Championship

Preston North End fans were left disappointed on Saturday as their hopes for a play-off palce came to a crashing end with a 4-1 defeat to Sheffield United.

By Tom Sandells
Published 1st May 2023, 10:46 BST
Updated 1st May 2023, 16:46 BST

The Blades were already promoted and had spent most of their week celebrating but that did not stop them looking a cut above PNE on the day.

Although the football didn’t deliver, the backing from the fans did, with 1,992 making the trip over to Yorkshire for the clash.

Here are our best pictures from the afternoon...

Preston North End fans anticipate kick-off

1. 1

Preston North End fans anticipate kick-off Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley

Preston North End fans anticipate kick-off

2. 2

Preston North End fans anticipate kick-off Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley

Preston North End fans anticipate the second half action

3. 3

Preston North End fans anticipate the second half action Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley

Preston North End fans anticipate the second half action

4. 4

Preston North End fans anticipate the second half action Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley

