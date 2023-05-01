34 of our best fan pictures from Preston North End's trip to Sheffield United in the Championship
Preston North End fans were left disappointed on Saturday as their hopes for a play-off palce came to a crashing end with a 4-1 defeat to Sheffield United.
Tom Sandells
1st May 2023
Updated 1st May 2023, 16:46 BST
The Blades were already promoted and had spent most of their week celebrating but that did not stop them looking a cut above PNE on the day.
Although the football didn’t deliver, the backing from the fans did, with 1,992 making the trip over to Yorkshire for the clash.
Here are our best pictures from the afternoon...
Page 1 of 9