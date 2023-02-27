29 of the best fan photos from Preston North End's win over Wigan Athletic in the Championship

Preston North End finally saw their side win at home on Saturday, after four months of waiting.

Wigan Athletic were the side to surrender the points to the Lilywhites, taking the lead through a Greg Cunningham own goal in the first half before PNE turned the game on its head in the second half.

Daniel Johnson scored from the spot before Tom Cannon fired in his first for the club to have North End come from behind to take the lead all in the space of five minutes.

The home side held out for the win and with over 17,000 in attendance at Deepdale, there was finally something to celebrate.

1 . 1 Preston North End fans celebrate after Tom Cannon scored his side's second goal Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley Photo Sales

2 . 2 Preston North End fans soak up the pre-match atmosphere Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley Photo Sales

3 . 3 Preston North End fans soak up the pre-match atmosphere Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley Photo Sales

4 . 4 Preston North End fans soak up the pre-match atmosphere Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley Photo Sales