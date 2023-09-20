Preston North End supporters were treated to another win on Tuesday night as the Lilywhites ran out 2-1 winners over Birmingham City.

The Lilywhites stretched their winning Championship run to six matches and remained the only unbeaten club in the league. PNE are top of the table, with Milutin Osmajic’s first goal for the club a match winner on home soil - after a Krystian Bielik own goal had seen North End level following Jay Stansfield’s early second half opener.