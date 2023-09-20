28 fan photos as Preston North End beat Birmingham City and supporters see another win
PNE made it six Championship wins on the spin on Tuesday night
Preston North End supporters were treated to another win on Tuesday night as the Lilywhites ran out 2-1 winners over Birmingham City.
The Lilywhites stretched their winning Championship run to six matches and remained the only unbeaten club in the league. PNE are top of the table, with Milutin Osmajic’s first goal for the club a match winner on home soil - after a Krystian Bielik own goal had seen North End level following Jay Stansfield’s early second half opener.
Here are our best fan photos captured on the night.