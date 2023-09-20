News you can trust since 1886
PNE fans vs Birmingham CityPNE fans vs Birmingham City
PNE fans vs Birmingham City

28 fan photos as Preston North End beat Birmingham City and supporters see another win

PNE made it six Championship wins on the spin on Tuesday night

By George Hodgson
Published 20th Sep 2023, 11:02 BST

Preston North End supporters were treated to another win on Tuesday night as the Lilywhites ran out 2-1 winners over Birmingham City.

The Lilywhites stretched their winning Championship run to six matches and remained the only unbeaten club in the league. PNE are top of the table, with Milutin Osmajic’s first goal for the club a match winner on home soil - after a Krystian Bielik own goal had seen North End level following Jay Stansfield’s early second half opener.

Here are our best fan photos captured on the night.

PNE fans vs Birmingham City

1. Wearing club colours with pride

PNE fans vs Birmingham City

PNE fan vs Birmingham City

2. Hat and scarf needed for sure!

PNE fan vs Birmingham City

PNE fans vs Birmingham City

3. A great taste in news!

PNE fans vs Birmingham City

PNE fans vs Birmingham City

4. When Milutin makes it 2-1!

PNE fans vs Birmingham City

