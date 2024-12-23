Almost one thousand Preston North End supporters made the trip to Loftus Road for last Saturday’s pre-Christmas clash with Queens Park Rangers.

Unfortunately, those that did witnessed a crushing late blow for 10-man PNE. Paul Heckingbottom’s side let at the break courtesy of Milutin Osmajic’s fourth goal of the campaign. But, the hosts were level five minutes into the second half through Rayan Kolli.

North End looked to be heading for a share of the spoils despite being second best on the day. However, after Liam Lindsay was shown a second yellow card on 83 minutes, the hosts smelt blood. In the penultimate minute of normal time, Jimmy Dunne powered home the headed winner.

Here is our fan gallery from the game, courtesy of Camera Sport!