26 photos of the Preston North End faithful at QPR as 15,323 watch Loftus Road clash

By George Hodgson
Published 23rd Dec 2024, 11:34 GMT
Updated 23rd Dec 2024, 12:33 GMT

PNE left the capital empty handed last weekend

Almost one thousand Preston North End supporters made the trip to Loftus Road for last Saturday’s pre-Christmas clash with Queens Park Rangers.

Unfortunately, those that did witnessed a crushing late blow for 10-man PNE. Paul Heckingbottom’s side let at the break courtesy of Milutin Osmajic’s fourth goal of the campaign. But, the hosts were level five minutes into the second half through Rayan Kolli.

North End looked to be heading for a share of the spoils despite being second best on the day. However, after Liam Lindsay was shown a second yellow card on 83 minutes, the hosts smelt blood. In the penultimate minute of normal time, Jimmy Dunne powered home the headed winner.

Here is our fan gallery from the game, courtesy of Camera Sport!

1. Fan Gallery: QPR 2-1 PNE

CameraSport

Photo Sales

2. Fan Gallery: QPR 2-1 PNE

CameraSport - pal

Photo Sales

3. Fan Gallery: QPR 2-1 PNE

CameraSport - pal

Photo Sales

4. Fan Gallery: QPR 2-1 PNE

CameraSport - pal

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:QPR
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice