25 of the best fan photos from Preston North End's dramatic late win against Reading

Tom Cannon had given North End the lead in the second half before Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan levelled things up with less than 10 minutes to go in the game. With their season potentially on the line, Robbie Brady’s corner to the far post was headed back by Andrew Hughes and then into the back of the net by Brad Potts to send Deedpale into pandemonium and make it three wins in a row for Ryan Lowe’s side.