News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Sainsbury’s overhauling Nectar card in move to rival Tesco Clubcard
35 minutes ago Stranger Things actress gets engaged as news revealed on Instagram
1 hour ago Woman in critical condition after fall from Benidorm hotel balcony
2 hours ago BBC announces full schedule and presenters for King’s coronation
2 hours ago BBC confirm full list of presenters for King Charles III’s coronation
2 hours ago 17-year-old boy stabbed to death outside London primary school

25 of the best fan photos from Preston North End's dramatic late win against Reading

Preston North End left it late on Monday to get the win against Reading and keep their play-off dream alive.

By Tom Sandells
Published 11th Apr 2023, 11:00 BST

Tom Cannon had given North End the lead in the second half before Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan levelled things up with less than 10 minutes to go in the game. With their season potentially on the line, Robbie Brady’s corner to the far post was headed back by Andrew Hughes and then into the back of the net by Brad Potts to send Deedpale into pandemonium and make it three wins in a row for Ryan Lowe’s side.

With over 15,000 fans at Deepdale for the day, here are 25 of our best fan photos...

Preston North End fans celebrate

1. 1

Preston North End fans celebrate Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Photo Sales
The newly opened Gentry Bar, at Deepdale

2. 2

The newly opened Gentry Bar, at Deepdale Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Photo Sales
The newly opened Gentry Bar, at Deepdale

3. 3

The newly opened Gentry Bar, at Deepdale Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Photo Sales
Preston North End fans enjoy the pre-match atmosphere

4. 4

Preston North End fans enjoy the pre-match atmosphere Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
ReadingRobbie BradyRyan LoweDeepdale