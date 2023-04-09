News you can trust since 1886
Preston North End's Ryan Lowe applauds his side's travelling supporters before the match.Preston North End's Ryan Lowe applauds his side's travelling supporters before the match.
Preston North End's Ryan Lowe applauds his side's travelling supporters before the match.

24 of the best fan pictures from Preston North End's 2-0 win over Queens Park Rangers

Despite trains being an absolute nightmare for those making the trip to the capital from Lancashire, Preston North End were well backed on Good Friday as they beat QPR 2-0.

By Tom Sandells
Published 9th Apr 2023, 12:00 BST

793 PNE fans descended on the capital and made plenty of noise as they saw their side draw themselves to within two points of the top six.

Tom Cannon followed up a second half header with a cool finish to give Ryan Lowe’s side all three point, much to the delight of the travelling contingent.

Preston North End supporters enjoying the pre-match atmosphere

1. 2

Preston North End supporters enjoying the pre-match atmosphere Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Preston North End supporters enjoying the pre-match atmosphere.

2. 3

Preston North End supporters enjoying the pre-match atmosphere. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Preston North End supporters enjoying the pre-match atmosphere.

3. 4

Preston North End supporters enjoying the pre-match atmosphere. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Preston North End supporters enjoying the pre-match atmosphere.

4. 5

Preston North End supporters enjoying the pre-match atmosphere. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

