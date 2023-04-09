24 of the best fan pictures from Preston North End's 2-0 win over Queens Park Rangers
Despite trains being an absolute nightmare for those making the trip to the capital from Lancashire, Preston North End were well backed on Good Friday as they beat QPR 2-0.
By Tom Sandells
Published 9th Apr 2023, 12:00 BST
793 PNE fans descended on the capital and made plenty of noise as they saw their side draw themselves to within two points of the top six.
Tom Cannon followed up a second half header with a cool finish to give Ryan Lowe’s side all three point, much to the delight of the travelling contingent.
