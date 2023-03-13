23 of the best fan pictures from Preston North End's 2-0 win over Cardiff City
Preston North End extended their unbeaten run in the Championship to five games on Saturday as they secured a 2-0 win over Cardiff City.
By Tom Sandells
2 hours ago
Updated 13th Mar 2023, 10:46am
Tom Cannon and Ched Evans both scored second half goals to see off the Welsh side, who were reduced to 10 in the final minutes of the match.
Over 14,000 people were at Deepdale at the weekend, braving freezing conditions, and here are our best pictures of the hardy lot.
Page 1 of 6