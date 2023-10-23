Preston North End supporters witnessed their team pick up a point in a 1-1 draw with Millwall on Saturday.

The Lilywhites kicked off the Championship action after a near two-week interval because of the international break, and kicked off at 12.30 pm. The Sky Sports television cameras were in town as they caught Ryan Lowe's side face the men from South London who had just parted company with Gary Rowett.

Summer signing Mads Frokjaer-Jensen gave the hosts the best possible start as he scored inside three minutes. The first-half lead only lasted 27-minutes however as Zian Flemming continued to be a thorn in Preston's side as he equalised with a magnificent strike. Flemming nearly won the game for Millwall but his free-kick was the closest effort of an otherwise cagey second-half.

The draw coupled with Saturday's results saw them drop down to fourth as Leeds United's comeback win against Norwich City propelled them in to third ahead of this weeks midweek matches. It's now five games without a win for Ryan Lowe's side, and that perfect home form which was ruined by West Brom after a 4-0 defeat needs to be rediscovered again, starting against Southampton on Wednesday.

Here are our fan pictures from the weekend's encounter, with 13,729 North End fans attend the fixture with 698 away supporters.

