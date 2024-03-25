Preston North End will return from the March international break with it all to play for after climbing into contention for a Championship play-off place. Ryan Lowe's side took all three points away from Plymouth Argyle last weekend, with Liam Millar scoring the only goal of the game to keep pace with those above.

Norwich City currently occupy sixth-spot but what seemed too big a gap to close has now slimmed to just five points, with Preston enjoying an excellent couple of months. Lowe's men were seven unbeaten between defeats against Leeds United and Stoke City, a run that saw them go from mid-table obscurity to play-off outsiders.