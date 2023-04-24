20 of our best fan pictures from Preston North End's dramatic draw with Blackburn Rovers
Preston North End scored a last gasp equaliser in the final minute of their game against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday to secure a point in their Lancashire derby.
By Tom Sandells
Published 24th Apr 2023, 10:13 BST
Sammie Szmodics had opened the scoring with less than 10 minutes to go for the away side but North End kept going and found their equlaiser in the fifth of five minutes added on, Liam Delap’s cross being diverted into his own net by Dominic Hyam.
Over 20,000 packed into Deepdale to watch the two sides, and these are our best 20 pictures from the derby.
