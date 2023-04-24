News you can trust since 1886
20 of our best fan pictures from Preston North End's dramatic draw with Blackburn Rovers

Preston North End scored a last gasp equaliser in the final minute of their game against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday to secure a point in their Lancashire derby.

By Tom Sandells
Published 24th Apr 2023, 10:13 BST

Sammie Szmodics had opened the scoring with less than 10 minutes to go for the away side but North End kept going and found their equlaiser in the fifth of five minutes added on, Liam Delap’s cross being diverted into his own net by Dominic Hyam.

Over 20,000 packed into Deepdale to watch the two sides, and these are our best 20 pictures from the derby.

Preston North End fans enjoy the pre-match atmosphere

Preston North End fans enjoy the pre-match atmosphere Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Preston North End fans head for the stadium

Preston North End fans head for the stadium Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Preston North End fans enjoy the pre match atmosphere

Preston North End fans enjoy the pre match atmosphere Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

A young Preston North End fan waves a flag

A young Preston North End fan waves a flag Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

