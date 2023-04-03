20 MORE fan pictures from Preston North End's 3-1 derby win over Blackpool in the Championship
Preston North End secured the bragging rights in Saturday’s Lancashire derby as they beat Blackpool 3-1.
It was a comfortable win for Ryan Lowe’s side, thanks to goals from Brad Potts, Ben Whiteman and Tom Cannon, despite Jerry Yates’ late consolation for the visitors.
The Lilywhites were victorious at Deepdale with almost 19,000 in attendance, with supporters making their voices heard and showing their support with displays including flags and balloons to back their side.
Here are some more pictures from a joyous afternoon in PR1...