19 of the best fan celebration photos from Preston North End's 3-1 derby win over Blackpool
Preston North End gave their fans the perfect weekend as they beat local rivals Blackpool 3-1 on Saturday.
By Tom Sandells
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 19:59 BST
Brad Potts sent a rocket into the back of the net to make the breakthrough before a cultured free kick from Ben Whiteman was followed up by a inch-perfect finish from Tom Cannon to make it three – Jerry Yates scoring for Blackpool before the end.
There was almost 19,000 in attendance at Deepdale to watch Ryan Lowe’s side run out as comfortable winners, and these are our best pictures of the day.
