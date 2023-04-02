News you can trust since 1886
19 of the best fan celebration photos from Preston North End's 3-1 derby win over Blackpool

Preston North End gave their fans the perfect weekend as they beat local rivals Blackpool 3-1 on Saturday.

By Tom Sandells
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 19:59 BST

Brad Potts sent a rocket into the back of the net to make the breakthrough before a cultured free kick from Ben Whiteman was followed up by a inch-perfect finish from Tom Cannon to make it three – Jerry Yates scoring for Blackpool before the end.

There was almost 19,000 in attendance at Deepdale to watch Ryan Lowe’s side run out as comfortable winners, and these are our best pictures of the day.

Preston North End fans enjoy themselves

Preston North End fans enjoy themselves Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Preston North End fans arrive at Deepdale

Preston North End fans arrive at Deepdale Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Preston North End fans arrive at Deepdale

Preston North End fans arrive at Deepdale Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Preston North End fans watch on

Preston North End fans watch on Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

