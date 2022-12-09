Rodriguez-Gentile, a U16s forward, scored a first half hat trick after Archie Day had given the Millers the lead.

The Brazilian made it five for both himself and his team in the second half before Kitt Nelson added a sixth from the penalty spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

PNE started the game brightly, with Noah Mawene making a run down the left wing. His cross found the feet of Nelson who pulled his shot just past the near post with a deflection after two minutes.

Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile in action for PNE's U18s in their 6-1 win over Rotherham United. Credit: PNEFC/Ian Robinson

From the resulting corner Ellis Horan let fly from the edge of the box after the ball was headed out to him but again a Rotherham body got in the way of it to steer it wide.

The Millers had their first chance after five minutes, Hamd Seisay heading onto the crossbar from a corner with Kanye Nisbett on the follow up but he nodded over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visitors took the lead after 16 minutes, Day rising highest from a corner from the left to steer the ball into the corner.

Ben Hatton tried to double Rotherham's lead just before the half hour mark but his shot was beaten away by Tommy Davis in the PNE net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two minutes later, North End were level. Rodriguez-Gentile got the first of three in the opening 45 as he was in the right place at the right time to turn home Nelson's shot that was deflected into his path.

It was quickly two for both Rodriguez-Gentile and PNE as he turned the game on its head in the 34th minute. An excellent cross from the right from Finlay Wallbank picked out the U16 talent who headed beyond Nat Ford in the Millers goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He rounded off the half and his hat trick with a sensational strike. A long ball over the top for the no.11 was latched onto, he showed good feet to turn inside and get to the edge of the box from the right side and found the top corner on his left foot with just a minute left of the first half.

North End started the second half well and Horan was again having a go from the edge of the box, this time a flying Rotherham defender getting his head in the way of his strike five minutes in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rodriguez-Gentile was on the lookout for more goals and saw a shot blocked after 56 minutes but he was not to be denied for much longer.

A minute later Josh Seary won the ball high up and rolled it across the six yard box for the Brazilian to turn into the net for his fourth of the afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not happy with just four, he made it five for him and PNE after 61 minutes. Seary was again the provider as his perfect cross found the head of Rodriguez-Gentile who executed an expertly weighted header to see it over the Millers' 'keeper.

After 66 minutes PNE made it six. Theo Carroll, having been brought on for captain Mawene was bundled over in the box allowing Nelson to step up and get in the goals. He confidently dispatched his penalty to make it six.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He went in search of his second and PNE's seventh after 73 minutes and though he had the power in his effort from the edge of the box, he didn't quite have the direction.

PNE saw out the rest of the game, with both sides having a few attempts from range that went sailing over the bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

PNE Starting XI: Davis, Wallbank, Best, McGhee, Seary (Eccleston, 77'), Horan, Mawene (Carroll, 62'), Kamara, Pemberton, Rodriguez-Gentile (Havard, 83'), Nelson.