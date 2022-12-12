News you can trust since 1886
15 of the best fan pictures from Preston North End's 4-1 win over Blackburn Rovers

Preston North End fans enjoyed a fantastic wintry day out in Blackburn on Saturday as their side were resounding winners over their local rivals Rovers.

By Tom Sandells
26 minutes ago
Updated 12th Dec 2022, 10:40am

They were rewarded for their commitment with a thumping 4-1 win over their local rivals. Ben Woodburn scored the opening goal before Ched Evans scored twice and Ben Whiteman made it four against Rovers in a 4-1 win.

The win has left North End in a play-off place and here are our best fan pics from the game...

Preston North End fans celebrate

Preston North End fans celebrate.

Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Preston North End fans celebrate.

Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Preston North End fans watch on.

Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Preston North End fans watch on.

Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

