15 of the best fan pictures from Preston North End's 4-1 win over Blackburn Rovers
Preston North End fans enjoyed a fantastic wintry day out in Blackburn on Saturday as their side were resounding winners over their local rivals Rovers.
By Tom Sandells
26 minutes ago
Updated
12th Dec 2022, 10:40am
They were rewarded for their commitment with a thumping 4-1 win over their local rivals. Ben Woodburn scored the opening goal before Ched Evans scored twice and Ben Whiteman made it four against Rovers in a 4-1 win.
The win has left North End in a play-off place and here are our best fan pics from the game...
