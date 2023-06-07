11,000 season card sales already shows Preston North End's unrealised potential

The discount saw prices as low as £280 for a season card and was an offer carried over from last season, that saw huge success then as well.

Compare that number – nearing a guarantee that half of the ground at least will be filled each week for the next campaign – if others close by who have only sold a fraction of that number, and credit is due all round.

It’s incredible backing from a working class city that is in the midst of a cost of living crisis – that also had to suffer through terrible home form on the pitch last time out.

Preston North End fans enjoy the pre-match atmosphere at Deepdale

Credit should also go to the club, it is easy for fans to cry out for cheaper tickets promising to buy in but it’s another to agree and give it a go, so far it has paid off and then some. Supporters are responding to the opportunity to play their part and have been for since before last summer.

Fans have nought into next season at one of the team’s recent low points though, in terms of enthusiasm. PNE fell away as they ended the last campaign after having a genuine chance of the play-off places.

There has been just two new deals sorted from the current playing staff, with three currently outstanding. There have been no new signings yet. The new kit is not due out until the end of this month.

With very little to get Preston fans excited, 11,000 have bought into next season already. Imagine what could have been done with a couple of exciting signings to start the summer.

Nevertheless, there is still a good foundation PNE can build from and clear backing from the fans.

It shows, if nothing else, the potential of the club and the willingness of the fanbase to see success. 11,000 season card holders would be a good number for when the campaign kicked off, never mind at the end of the early bird discount period.