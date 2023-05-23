As one season comes to a close, fans can start to get excited about what comes next.

When does the transfer window open?

According to FIFA, the registration period in England starts on June 14.

Ben Woodburn was among the players to join Preston North End last summer (Credit: Dave Howarth/CameraSport)

From this date clubs will be able to start to process of signing players from across the domestic leagues.

Meanwhile, any international deals will only be permitted from July 1.

When does the transfer window close?

This year’s summer transfer window is set to close on September 1, which comes just under a month after the start of the new Championship season.

Alvaro Fernandez sent a social media message to the North End fans following the conclusion of his loan spell (Credit: Dave Howarth/CameraSport)

Who did Preston North End sign last summer?

Ahead of the 2022/23 season, the Lilywhites welcomed a number of new players to the club.

Ben Woodburn joined on a free transfer from Liverpool.

The 23-year-old made 42 appearances in all competitions, scoring two and assisting three.

Ex-Hull City and Burnley winger Robbie Brady joined North End on a free as well after departing Bournemouth.

During his first year at Deepdale, he provided six assists in 34 Championship games.

The Lilywhites also recruited two goalkeepers, with David Cornell and Freddie Woodman both linking-up with Ryan Lowe’s side.

The latter of the two made 46 appearances in the league and kept 17 clean sheets.

Departing loan players

North End also brought in a number of loan players last summer.

Troy Parrott joined from Tottenham, and scored four times in 34 games, while Manchester United’s Alvaro Fernandez provided six assists in his 42 appearances.

Following the end of his time at Deepdale, the 20-year-old fullback took to social media.

He wrote: “An amazing season with PNE has come to an end. I've learnt so much and made incredible memories here.

“To all of the staff and my team-mates, I want to say a massive thank you. The first loan is never easy but you made everything perfect for me and my family and helped me develop as a player so much.“To each and every Preston fan who supported us throughout the season, I will never forget the support that you gave to me at Deepdale and across the country.

"To receive your votes to win Young Player of the Year means so much and I'll never forget the bond that we have. It was a real honour to wear this shirt and represent this special club.”

The Lilywhites made some additional loan signings during the January transfer window.

Tom Cannon joined the club from Everton, and scored eight goals in his 20 Championship appearances.

The striker also took to social media following the conclusion of his time at Deepdale.

He wrote: “Just want to say a massive thank you to everyone involved at Preston North End for my time spent at the club, it’s been a pleasure.”

Meanwhile, Liam Delap also linked-up with Lowe’s side at the start of the year.