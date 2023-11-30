Preston North End predicted team vs QPR as Liverpool loan star set for full debut
PNE take on Marti Cifuentes' team in front of the Sky Sports cameras on Friday night
Preston North End manager could make his fair share of changes once again, for Friday night's clash against Queens Park Rangers.
The Lilywhites are back on home soil, looking to bounce back from consecutive defeats to Middlesbrough and Cardiff City. Liam Millar could return to the fold for North End, while Ali McCann and Greg Cunningham are closing in on returns from injury.
Elsewhere, Brad Potts is suspended and Milutin Osmajic is a minor doubt for the home side - having been forced off in the second half on Tuesday night. Club captain Alan Browne is expected to return to the team along with Duane Holmes, while Liverpool loan man Calvin Ramsay is in line for his full debut in Preston colours.
Here's our predicted XI for the visit of the Rs.