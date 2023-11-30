PNE take on Marti Cifuentes' team in front of the Sky Sports cameras on Friday night

Preston North End manager could make his fair share of changes once again, for Friday night's clash against Queens Park Rangers.

The Lilywhites are back on home soil, looking to bounce back from consecutive defeats to Middlesbrough and Cardiff City. Liam Millar could return to the fold for North End, while Ali McCann and Greg Cunningham are closing in on returns from injury.

Elsewhere, Brad Potts is suspended and Milutin Osmajic is a minor doubt for the home side - having been forced off in the second half on Tuesday night. Club captain Alan Browne is expected to return to the team along with Duane Holmes, while Liverpool loan man Calvin Ramsay is in line for his full debut in Preston colours.

Here's our predicted XI for the visit of the Rs.

1 . GK: Freddie Woodman Didn't have his best night on Tuesday and it's been a while without a clean sheet, but Ryan Lowe backs him 100 per cent. Just needs a confidence boost and Friday is another opportunity to get one. Photo Sales

2 . RCB: Jack Whatmough Jordan Storey has played a lot of football and this would be his third game in seven days. With Whatmough, a summer signing, now back fit and available it would make sense to give Storey a breather if he needs one. Photo Sales

3 . CB: Liam Lindsay The big Scot will likely be rolled out again for the visit of QPR. Nobody played well on Tuesday, himself included, but Lindsay has been a strong performer in plenty of games this season. Photo Sales