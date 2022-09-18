The fans’ frustrations were made clear during the game, with a triple substitution by Ryan Lowe sparking chants of “you don’t know what you’re doing” at one stage.

Of course, scoring has been North End’s biggest problem at the start of this season, with their fortunes not improving on Saturday.

A total of three goals in 10 games simply isn’t good enough, and it was clear to see against United that the players might be feeling the pressure.

Preston were defeated by Sheffield United (Photographer Rich Linley/CameraSport)

They certainly played nice enough football at times, but the final product just wasn’t there.

During the opening 45 minutes especially, Preston were the better team and were on top of their opponents.

They put the visitors under some real pressure, but ultimately couldn’t make the most of it by truly testing the keeper.

Wes Foderingham’s most difficult save came from an Alan Browne strike in the final 10 minutes, by which time they had already been edged out of the game.

He was also called into action to stop an Andrew Hughes header in the first half, but it was straight at him with little power behind it.

A big chance came to Emil Riis, who couldn’t sort his feet out to put his first time shot on target from close range, after the ball was flicked in his direction from a cross.

It certainly looked as if he should’ve done much better and was the type of chance North End certainly need to be taking.

Meanwhile, shortly after, another golden opportunity passed them by as well.

A goal would’ve been certain if McCann could’ve produced a better pass, with two of his teammates waiting unmarked in the box as he broke down the right wing.

There were other half chances as well.

Ben Whiteman tried his luck a number of times, with one effort going high and wide, while a later side-footed effort was slightly more controlled by still off-target.

McCann and Parrott both had shots deflected, but despite having the ball in these dangerous positions, United probably never felt truly troubled.

The international break probably comes at a good time.

It’s been a solid start to the campaign, but the problems in attack need addressing.

The break from Championship action will allow them to reset and maybe come back more relaxed in front of goal.

We all watch football to see the ball go in the back of the net, and at the moment that’s not being delivered at Deepdale.

It might very well be a case of once it clicks, it may no longer be a problem, but until that time comes it remains a concern.

Nonetheless, while scoring is a big issue, the reason they lost the game on Saturday was because of defensive errors.

Against the run of play, Sheffield took the lead at the end of the first half.

Iliman Ndiaye claimed the ball off Whiteman on the edge Preston box, before working himself into some space to unleash a shot, which went in via the front post.

That wasn’t the only lapse in concentration, as the same thing happened after the break as well.

Sander Berge won the ball on the edge of the box, before driving into space and assisting Oli McBurnie.

That moment just gave United more confidence, as they continued to grow into the game.

More goals looked as if they might follow, but eventually it remained 2-0 at full time.

Both goals will be frustrating for Preston when looking back, as they were avoidable.

When confidence is so low in front of goal, it’s even more important for the defence to step up.

As soon as the first one went in, it just slightly changed the dynamic of the game.

While Preston continued to have some opportunities, they still couldn’t replicate or intensify what they had produced in the opening 45 minutes.

The fans booing Lowe’s changes during the game was quite a surprise, but probably just sums up the feeling at the moment.

Alvaro Fernandez had been one of Preston’s more positive players in the game, so it’s understandable why him going off got the reaction it did.

The manager revealed after the game that the 19-year-old was carrying a knock, so it turned out to be a decision that needed to be made.

At this current time it’s hard to think about the positives, but by the time the next match arrives, things might not feel as bleak.

Things are still very tight in the Championship table, and while they are only two points off the relegation zone, they are also only three away from the play-off places.

Additionally, although Sheffield United didn’t have to play their best football on Saturday, they are still one of the stronger teams in the division.

Prior to that, a point against Burnley was also a respectable result on paper, so it’s not been a disastrous week by any means.

A change of scenery for some of the squad, and a time to reflect for others, will do North End the world of good.