Preston North End v Leeds United team news - as four ruled out and three doubts

Preston North End have a fresh injury concern to contend with ahead of their Boxing Day clash with Leeds United at Deepdale. The Lilywhites lost 2-1 to Swansea City on Friday night with the Welsh side snatching the three points in stoppage time.

To make matters worse, Robbie Brady was forced off with a suspected calf issue, and was replaced in first-half stoppage time by Liam Millar. The Canadian international made the most of his opportunity and scored, but Brady's absence means that changes could be in the offing. The defeat to Swansea should see some injuries anyway, however Brady being injured means that a rethink might be needed, and with the games being thick and fast, you'd ideally have all your players available to you.

Opponents Leeds dismantled Ipswich Town in the lunch-time kick-off on Saturday, beating them 4-0 at Elland Road. Several players were missing for the Whites, and not many of them are expected to return for this one. North End's decision to play on Friday will have allowed them to get a day's training in ahead of the match, whilst Leeds will have to mull over whether their players are to train on Christmas Day.

North End's defeat to Swansea was their 23rd game of the season, and so now they are at the half-way point of the campaign. They're just four points off of the play-offs, and 12 points above the relegation zone. PNE could do with a win given the slump in form, but the Whites are hitting form, and will want to follow up their win against Ipswich with another victory as they aim to close the gap on the automatic promotion spots.

Ryan Lowe has an obvious decision to make with Robbie Brady, and will be advised by the medical staff over his availability. Leeds like North End with Emil Riis have some long-term absentees, and so they will need to be carefully managed. Here's the latest injury and team news ahead of Preston North End v Leeds United in the EFL Championship.

Ryan Lowe said on December 22: "It's his calf I think. "He is disappointed. "He's been training excellently Rob, for the last few weeks. Since he got sent off he's got his head down, hasn't complained and just got on with it. "He's travelled, geed the lads up and lo and behold he gets his first start, is doing a fantastic job and then his calf pops a little bit. "So yeah, he's disappointed and I am disappointed. But, ultimately that's football isn't it?"

