Preston North End v Coventry City injury news as seven out and three doubts

Latest injury and team news ahead of the EFL Championship clash between Preston North End and Coventry City at Deepdale.

Jordan Jones
By Jordan Jones
Published 4th Nov 2023, 04:55 GMT

Preston North End hope to get back to winning ways on Saturday as they host Coventry City at Deepdale in the EFL Championship.

The Lilywhites suffered defeat last time out against Hull City, losing 1-0 at the MKM Stadium. Saturday's opponents Coventry were also dealt the same fate, as they lost two days later to West Bromwich Albion in front of the Sky Sports cameras. Preston go into the game, therefore, with a few more days of rest than their opponents.

A total of 11 places separate the two teams going into this one, with North End in ninth and the Sky Blues in 20th. Coventry have had a slow start to the season and are just a point outside the relegation zone, whereas Preston are just a point off of the play-offs with Cardiff City occupying sixth place.

PNE have a fairly good record against Coventry; you have to go back to January 2013 for the last time they beat North End. And even that was in the EFL Trophy. The Sky Blues’ last league win against North End came in September 2007.

Without further ado, check to see the latest team news from both camps. Flick through to see who's ruled out and who's doubtful for the Championship clash, with some reasoning as to why they're missing, including quotes from managers.

Preston North End's Ali McCann

Preston North End's Ali McCann

Calvin Ramsay is yet to make his competitive debut for Preston North End. A recurrence of a knee injury last season saw him return to Liverpool for rehabilitation, but now he’s back in Lancashire and training with PNE.

2. Calvin Ramsay - doubtful

Calvin Ramsay is yet to make his competitive debut for Preston North End. A recurrence of a knee injury last season saw him return to Liverpool for rehabilitation, but now he’s back in Lancashire and training with PNE. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Ryan Lowe said on November 2: “Calvin has been with us all week and is doing well, we’ve just got to keep monitoring him. Calvin being back is a big plus for us.”

3. Calvin Ramsay - doubtful (continued)

Ryan Lowe said on November 2: “Calvin has been with us all week and is doing well, we’ve just got to keep monitoring him. Calvin being back is a big plus for us.” Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The Sky Blues captain suffered a hamstring tear at the start of October and remains sidelined.

4. Liam Kelly (Coventry City) - out

The Sky Blues captain suffered a hamstring tear at the start of October and remains sidelined. Photo: Getty Images

